NM State Fire Marshal now a part of DHSEM

The NM State Fire Marshal is now part of DHSEM and has a new policy in regards to onsite access.

For one-time visitors, DHSEM staff is required to escort the visitor(s) to and from the front gate. Please coordinate with the office or individual you plan to visit before your arrival.

When you have arrived at the Onate Complex please call (505) 476-9600. Please plan to arrive early to allow for entry into the Onate Complex and signing into the DHSEM Building.