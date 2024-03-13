NM Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management logo

Information on Recovery 2025 Monsoon Flooding

Residents in Lincoln County can now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. Learn how and about other resources on our 2025 fires and Floods page. 

Information on Recovery from the South Fork and Salt fires and Flooding

If you are a resident of Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba, or San Juan Counties including the Mescalero Apache Tribe, and were impacted by the South Fork Fire, Salt Fire or flooding, FEMA assistance is available.

Information on Hermit's Peak Calf Canyon Wildfire Recovery

Contractor Connects+, Mora

Our Disaster Case Management team and the state’s Regulation and Licensing Department hosts Contractor Connects to connect residents impacted by fire and flooding with licensed contractors in an effort to help residents begin the rebuilding process and avoid contractor fraud.
Community Development Block Grant Intent to Apply now Open

The State of New Mexico received a $137 million appropriation from Congress through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) fund which is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Press Releases

DHSEM to Host Contractor Connects Event in Las Vegas, NM

Santa Fe, NM –DHSEM’s Disaster Case Management team will be hosting Contractor Connects, a community repair and rebuilding expo, on March 30 from 10am to 3pm at New Mexico Highlands University. This free and open to the public event will connect residents impacted by...

Governor secures additional federal flooding assistance

Governor secures additional federal flooding assistance The state of New Mexico today announced that the federal government has approved the addition on Doña Ana county and Otero county, including the Mescalero Apache Tribe, to the Major Disaster Declaration for New...

Governor signs emergency order for Doña Ana County flooding

Governor signs emergency order for Doña Ana County flooding SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency order to make $750,000 in state funding available to support state agencies responding to the flooding in Doña Ana County.  “Vado is facing...

Governor secures additional federal flooding assistance  

Governor secures additional federal flooding assistance   Federal resources and funding available for Lincoln County response   SANTA FE – The state of New Mexico today announced that the federal government has issued a Major Disaster Declaration for New Mexico...

State providing curb side debris removal in Lincoln County

State providing curb side debris removal in Lincoln County Safe, timely cleanup encouraged for health and safety of residents SANTA FE – The state, local and county governments are providing resources for residents cleaning up after the flooding in Lincoln County. ...

State encourages New Mexicans to enable emergency alerts

State encourages New Mexicans to enable emergency alerts Enabling local emergency messaging, signing up for additional updates SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is encouraging residents and visitors to enable...

DHSEM to host Contractor Connects+ in Las Vegas, NM

DHSEM to host Contractor Connects+ in Las Vegas, NM Rebuild, repair, and resource expo for residents who experienced fire and flood damage SANTA FE – DHSEM’s Disaster Case Management team will be hosting Contractor Connects+, combining a community repair and...

Resources available for residents impacted by fires and floods

Resources available for residents impacted by fires and floods State opens disaster resource center and support hotline SANTA FE – The state of New Mexico is working across state agencies to provide resources to those impacted by the fire and weather impacts across...

State Emergency Operations Center prepares for flash flooding

State Emergency Operations Center prepares for flash flooding SANTA FE – The state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is prepositioning equipment and personnel in areas expected to experience flash flooding this week.  The National...

NM State Fire Marshal now a part of DHSEM

The NM State Fire Marshal is now part of DHSEM and has a new policy in regards to onsite access.

For one-time visitors, DHSEM staff is required to escort the visitor(s) to and from the front gate. Please coordinate with the office or individual you plan to visit before your arrival.

When you have arrived at the Onate Complex please call (505) 476-9600. Please plan to arrive early to allow for entry into the Onate Complex and signing into the DHSEM Building.

New Address: 13 Bataan Blvd, Santa Fe, NM 87508 and PO Box 27111, Santa Fe, NM 87502

